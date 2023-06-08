A driver has had their car seized for a second time in six months for "appalling" parking at the exact same spot.

The Nissan Micra was first confiscated in December last year after it was abandoned on a pavement in Sheffield.

At the time, in a social media post, the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Team said officers took action "after it was found parked in an appalling manner".

But the driver apparently did not heed the warning as the same police team once again loaded the car onto a recovery truck after it was discovered parked in the same place this week.

The car was first seized in December and again in June. Credit: Sheffield North West NPT/Facebook

Pictures posted on Facebook show the vehicle has been spray painted with hearts in the interim.

The team posted on Facebook: "We have recovered this vehicle again this week for parking in the same position we seized it from last year.

"We started trialling Operation Park Safe in the North West area in 2022 to reduce the issue of illegal, dangerous and anti-social parking within our communities.

"We will continue to seize any vehicles parked in this type of position and obstructing our streets."

Is it illegal to park on a pavement?

The Highway Code states that parking wholly or partially on a pavement in London is forbidden.

Parking on the pavement outside of London is a grey area, legally speaking. It is treated differently, depending on the rules of your local council.

The Highway Code states drivers should not park on the pavement, unless doing so is specifically signposted. This means that legally, outside the capital, you have the right to park on the pavement as long as doing so does not break any other driving laws. However, the code also states that vehicles must not be left where they cause any unnecessary obstruction of the road. Under this rule, police can penalise you if they deem your parking to be dangerous or in any way causing an obstruction of the road – even if legally you can park on the pavement.

Anyone doing so can face a fixed penalty notice, which includes a fine and sometimes penalty points.

