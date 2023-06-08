A man and a woman have been charged after a dog had to be put down following an attack.

The animal – thought to be a Dutch herder – suffered "horrific" and "unsurvivable" injuries in incidents at addresses in Upton, West Yorkshire, and Askern, Doncaster, between 27 May and 4 June. It was later put to sleep.

A video of the attack was shared on social media.

Euan Mears, 24, of Sandford Road, South Elmsall, and Brooke Barker, 20, of Sunnymede Terrace, Askern, Doncaster, have been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Mears has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Barker has been released on bail and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 7 July.

Det Insp Heather Shearer said: "We are aware of comments on social media posts about this incident and that there is knowledge within the community. Now more than ever in policing, we need support and intelligence from our communities, and I would urge anyone with information to please come forward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.