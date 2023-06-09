Police are appealing for help to identify a man who died after collapsing at a McDonald's restaurant five years ago.

The man, who is believed to have been in his late 50s or 60s, and was known locally as Elliot, died from natural causes at Lincoln County Hospital after falling ill in a McDonald’s restaurant in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 11 April, 2018.

Investigators have been unable to establish his surname or trace family members.

Lincolnshire Police said he was homeless and regularly visited McDonald's and slept near the Aldi store at Queen Street, Boston.

A regular at local betting shops, he was 5ft 5ins tall and wore glasses and often a black baseball cap.

A police spokesperson said: "We believe he may have a daughter living in Wrangle and Elliot may have originated from the Carlisle area."

The force has issued a photograph of the man in hospital before his death.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police via 101.