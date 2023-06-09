Play Brightcove video

The children of a campaigner who fought a landmark legal battle against an asbestos manufacturer have unveiled a plaque in her honour.

June Hancock successfully sued Turner & Newall, whose factory in Armley, Leeds, was blamed for hundreds of deaths linked to asbestos exposure.

She died from mesothelioma in 1997 aged 61.

On Friday a blue plaque was unveiled at Salisbury Avenue in Armley, where June grew up, by her son and daughter, Russell Hancock and Kimberley Stubbs.

Ms Stubbs described the day as "momentous".

"It's just such a proud, proud day," she said. "It was a David and Goliath battle, and against all the odds, she did it."

Her brother added: "She effectively gave the last three years of her life campaigning so other people didn't have to go through what she had to.

"When she got diagnosed she just thought 'this is one too many', so she decided to take up her campaign and fought a long, long battle."

Asbestos dust from the factory, seen at the end of the street, regularly fell on houses and streets nearby. Credit: PA

T&N's factory closed in 1959, but while in operation it was responsible for contaminating an area containing around 1,000 homes with asbestos dust, covering nearby streets and rooftops.

The substance was eventually found to be a highly dangerous and the cause of mesothelioma, a type of cancer which typically takes 20 years from exposure to develop.

June was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 1994, and successfully brought the first case by someone who had not worked with asbestos.

The plaque includes a quote, saying: “No matter how small you are, you can fight and no matter how big you are, you can lose.”

The plaque on the side of June's old house in Salisbury Avenue also includes a quote from her. Credit: ITV News

Rachel Reeves, MP for Leeds West, said: "June never wanted to be a campaigner, she didn't want to be the face of this campaign, but circumstances led her here.

"I think it is a tribute to June, but also to all of those campaigners, who fought against a big industrial player to get justice, not just for their families, but for the whole community here in Armley."

