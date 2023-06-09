A plaque has been unveiled in the Armley area of Leeds commemorating the "countless" residents who died from asbestos exposure.

Dedicated to local woman June Hancock, who lost her life at the age of 61, the plaque carries the words: "No matter how small you are, you can fight and no matter how big you are you can lose."

The message symbolises the long fight for justice waged by those affected by what became known as the Armley asbestos disaster.

What was the Armley asbestos disaster?

During the industrial revolution, Armley became central to Leeds' growth as a major centre for textiles.

JW Roberts Ltd was founded in the area in 1874 as a textile producer, but by 1906 its factory on Canal Road started to specialise in the manufacture of asbestos.

Following a merger with two other companies, it became known as Turner & Newall (T&N), growing rapidly thanks to a product called "sprayed limpet asbestos", which was developed in the Armley works in 1931.

The product generated huge profits.

Houses and streets surrounding T&N were covered in asbestos dust. Credit: PA

The factory at Armley closed in 1959, but while in operation it was responsible for contaminating an area containing around 1,000 homes with asbestos dust. The substance covered nearby streets and rooftops of surrounding houses.

The estate was later found to have the highest incidence of mesothelioma in the country, a cancer caused by asbestos.

At least 300 former employees were believed to have died from asbestos-related illnesses, and a number of other deaths were traced back to the factory.

As it can take up to 50 years for exposure to result in diagnosis, the true number of deaths attributable to the factory may never be known.

Who was June Hancock?

June Hancock died in 1997. Credit: PA

Born in 1936, June Hancock grew up in Armley.

Like many other children in the area, before the risks were known, she spent days playing in the asbestos dust in both the school playground and the loading bay of the factory.

Youngsters would throw asbestos "snowballs" at one another and play hopscotch on pavements covered in asbestos dust.

June’s mother Maie was diagnosed with mesothelioma and died in 1982. After June herself was diagnosed in 1994 she began a fight with T&N for recognition of the damage the company had caused her and many others.

Her case was the first brought by a mesothelioma sufferer who had not worked with asbestos.

June's landmark victory in 1995 paving the way for others to seek justice.

She died in July 1997, but the June Hancock Mesothelioma Research Fund established in her memory has raised more than £1.5million for research into the diagnosis and treatment of mesothelioma and the care of people with the disease.

Playwright Alan Bennett, who grew up near June, paid tribute to her, saying: "Those of the calibre of June Hancock are heroes."

The plaque dedicated to June Hancock was unveiled at her childhood home, 30 Salisbury View.

