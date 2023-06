A man has been charged over the death of a 66-year-old man following an alleged assault.

Krystian Skowronski, 32, of Gaunt Street, Lincoln, is accused of the manslaughter of 66-year-old Philip Woods.

Mr Woods died on Monday after being found seriously injured in Gaunt Street.

He was described by his family as a "beloved dad and grandad".

Mr Skowronski was due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.