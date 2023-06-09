Four men who carried out a "terrifying" attack on a man with an imitation handgun have been jailed.

Benjamin Roach, 34, Ben Cairns, 36, Robinson Binks, 26, and Ciaran Angell, 29, all from York, were sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison.

During the attack at the victim’s home address in Leeman Road on 4 May 2020, the defendants wore balaclavas and used the imitation weapon to fire blank rounds into his face and groin.

They then used the weapon to hit him on the head as well as punching and kicking him as he lay on the floor, before fleeing the scene.

North Yorkshire Police arrived after receiving several reports of loud bangs and shots being fired.

They discovered the victim with a head injury and blood dripping from his face.

The victim suffered bleeding and swelling to his brain and had to spend a "considerable" time in hospital and subsequently at a rehabilitation centre.

The attack caused memory problems and flashbacks.

CCTV gathered during the investigation showed the attackers arriving in the area before fleeing.

Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene and from the belongings of the defendants, including fingerprints, blood and DNA.

Roach, who pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause a fear of violence, was jailed for seven years and four months.

Cairns, Binks and Angell were due to contest the charges but changed their pleas ahead of a trial in March.

Cairns received five years and four months in prison.

Both Binks and Angell were sentenced to 14 months.

Det Con Alex Dorlin from North Yorkshire Police said: “This attack was clearly very traumatic for the victim who suffered a brain injury as a result.

“He actually knew the suspects and didn’t want to give evidence. He had to be summoned by the court to ensure his attendance, which can be done in certain circumstances.

“The four defendants were far from being criminal masterminds, by any stretch of the imagination.

"They left a trail of evidence behind them, enabling us to piece together the events as well as providing enough proof to charge them, resulting in four guilty pleas."

