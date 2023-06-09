A secondary school teacher who attempted to disguise herself before attacking her ex-lover's wife with a knife after he ended their affair has been jailed.

Clare Bailey, a 44-year-old mother of two, called in sick for work and put on a Covid-style face mask and a red wig before ringing the doorbell at the home of her former lover Christopher Russell in Byland Road, Harrogate.

She was hiding behind a bunch of flowers and holding a large carving knife when Mr Russell's wife answered the door.

Bailey launched a frenzied attack on the 43-year-old woman, repeatedly stabbing and slashing her in the her neck, chest, stomach and arms.

The victim’s teenage daughter tried to intervene but feared Bailey would turn on her.

After the attack, on 23 June 2022, Bailey fled, driving back to her home in the West Midlands, where she was arrested in the early hours of Friday, 25 June.

Her victim required extensive surgery and was in hospital for more than a month.

It later emerged that Bailey launched her attack several months after Mr Russell ended their affair.

The victim saw someone standing with flowers outside her door. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

She had stopped at a local Sainsbury’s store to buy the flowers used in the attack.

She pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was jailed for 22 years and four months at Leeds Crown Court.

In a statement, her victim said she still relies on crutches and a wheelchair.

"I’ve lost all my independence, I couldn’t go back to work, we are having to rely on disability benefits, I have just lost my whole life really, I need help with everything I do," she said.

"I don’t sleep and when I do sleep, I have flashbacks and nightmares of that afternoon.

"I can’t imagine what my daughter went through, to witness what she did, to try and stop the attack, she is my hero, she will always be my little hero, I honestly don’t think I would still be here if she hadn’t been home that day."

Claire Bailey. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

She added: "I know people will have their opinion about what I should have done following the attack, but I have done what was best for me. Affairs happen, they aren’t nice, but they happen and no-one would ever imagine something like this would be the outcome, this was not a normal reaction to someone breaking up a relationship."

Senior investigator Jonathan Sygrove, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an horrific attack on an innocent and blameless lady who is now unable to feel safe in her own home, work, or spend time independently with her children, as a result."

