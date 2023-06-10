Child critically ill in hospital after being hit by car

A seven-year-old child is critically ill in hospital after being hit by a car in Doncaster.They were taken to Sheffield Children's Hospital following the collision involving a blue Fiat Punto on East Avenue at around 5.15pm on Friday 9 June.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: " The driver of the Fiat Punto remained on scene and is assisting officers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam or CCTV footage, witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision, or any information that can assist with their enquiries."