A 26-year-old man has been jailed after threatening a 12-year-old boy with a machete to steel his electric scooter.

Declan Laws, aged 26 of Terry Street, was arrested after forcibly taking the schoolboy's machine on Chedale Close in Hull last year.

The boy was shaken but not hurt during the incident.

Laws was found guilty at Hull Crown Court (Friday 9 June) of robbery and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place.

He was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

Speaking after sentencing Sergeant Downs said, “Carrying a weapon such as a knife or machete is an extremely serious offence. I hope this sentencing serves as a warning to others that the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place will always lead to a custodial sentence.

Thankfully in this case no one was hurt but it could easily have been very much more serious.”

