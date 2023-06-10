A teenager has died after the car she was a passenger in crashed in a Lincolnshire village.

The 17-year-old was travelling from Woolsthorpe towards Denton when the crash happened on Belvoir Road. She died at the scene.

Two other people were who also in the car at the time received medial treatment.

The driver, a 20 -year-old local man, has been arrested over the incident.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"A collision involving a grey Hyundai I30 was reported just after 10.50 pm on Friday, 9 June, on Belvoir Road, Denton. A passenger in the car, a 17-year-old-female, sadly died at the scene. Her family have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old-man, from the local area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he remains in custody."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the the collision, saw the car before the crash, or who has recorded dash cam footage to get in touch.

