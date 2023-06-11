Part of Sheffield city centre has been cordoned off whilst police investigate a stabbing.

Officers were called to The Moor at 12.45 am on Sunday (11 June) by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, alerting them to reports of a stabbing.

Armed Officers attended to find the victim had fled scene prior to their arrival.

The victim, a 31 year-old man, was later identified and taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Market area cordoned off for most of the day

Numerous police cordons have been in place all day while officers carry out their enquiries.

A police spokesperson said:" There will be an increased presence of police officers in the area today. They are there to help you, if you have any concerns please speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to report online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 176 of 11 June 2023.

Alternatively, anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

