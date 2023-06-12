Play Brightcove video

Footage courtesy of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A firefighter has released a video showing the logistical challenges and "significant distance" to the nearest water source as crews tackled the eighth fire on Marsden Moor this year.

Damian Cameron, a West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue station commander, has posted drone footage showing the "the amount of effort" it is taking to access water at the scene of the latest wildfire on the moorland near Huddersfield.

Mr Cameron is one of the crew members who was at Binn Lane near Butterley Reservoir after another fire started on 9 June.

Mr Cameron said that to get water from the nearest accessible source it is taking 2,000 metres of hose, 500 feet of elevation, two major pumps and two portable pumps.

The fire is eighth in a series of wildfires which have started on Marsden Moor since February.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a number of pleas for people to follow advice and help reduce the risk of fire starting on moorland.

The service is asking the public not to leave litter or glass bottles on the moor, not to have barbecues in unauthorised areas and to call the emergency services if there is a fire or someone is using a barbecue.

