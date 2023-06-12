The former chairman of Yorkshire County Cricket Club insists no allegations of racism were ever raised to him during his time there.

However Colin Graves, who served in the post between 2012 and 2015, did add that he thought there could have been "odd occasions" where people said things they "may regret afterwards".

Yorkshire has admitted four charges issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in relation to its handling of allegations of racism and bullying made by former player Azeem Rafiq.

One of the charges the club have admitted is a failure to address a systemic use of racist and or discriminatory language over a prolonged period.

Mr Graves said there had been "a lot of banter" during his time at the club but that no racism complaints were made to him.

"Nothing was ever brought up on the table about any racism allegations whatsoever," he said.

"I don't think it was done on a racist, savage basis. I think there was a lot of - I know people don't like the word banter - but I think there could have been a lot of banter in there about it, and I know people don't like that.

"When you play cricket and you're part of cricket teams, and you're in cricket dressing rooms, that's what happened in the past," said Mr Graves, who withdrew his application to return as Yorkshire chairman last week.

"But the world has changed, society has changed, it's not acceptable. I understand that, I accept it, full stop."

Azeem Rafiq's allegations of racism at Yorkshire CCC have been at the centre of a scandal in the cricketing world since 2020. Credit: PA

The ECB issued a statement saying it was "disappointed" by Mr Graves' comments, adding: "We must never again hear of accounts like Azeem Rafiq's, where racist slurs are used as part of normalised everyday language.

"These events, along with many issues experienced by Azeem and others during their time at Yorkshire have been upheld more than once, including during proceedings overseen by the Cricket Discipline Commission," the statement said.

"We vehemently disagree that this is 'just banter' and believe that any debate in that regard should stop immediately. Racism isn't banter.

"Yorkshire is of huge importance to cricket in England and Wales with a deep history and an ability to inspire and connect all cricket fans. They are currently working hard to resolve their financial and cultural challenges and the club, and its new management, have our full support."

A sanctions hearing regarding the charges Yorkshire have admitted is scheduled for 27 June.

Six former Yorkshire players were sanctioned last month over the use of racist and/or discriminatory language. A seventh - former England captain Michael Vaughan - was cleared of using such language.

