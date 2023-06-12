Play Brightcove video

Video courtesy of Andy Watts/Sarah Myers

Firefighters have put out a large fire which created a huge plume of black smoke over an industrial estate.

At the height of the fire, eight fire engines were sent to a factory on Swinnow Lane in the Bramley area of Leeds, with approximately 40 firefighters on the scene.

Some Twitter users reported hearing explosions from the site earlier in the day, with many people from the surrounding area capturing the thick black smoke plume on camera.

Road closures were also put in place by police while firefighters were working, bringing traffic to a standstill on surrounding streets.

Asst Dist Cmdr Alan Holdsworth from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the damage to the building occupied by fibreglass moulding company MPM Bradford was mostly external, but that some employees' cars parked near the building had been "totally destroyed" in the blaze.

Steven Clark and Jackie Wright, who live nearby, said they heard four "big, big explosions" and described "acrid black smoke" coming across their house.

They were advised by a 999 operator to close all windows and doors and evacuate the house.

A number of lorries and goods vehicles were left queueing in the roads around the area as firefighters worked. Credit: ITV News

Another resident, Katherine Drinkhall, said: "We were just in the house and there was this almighty bang.

"With the ambulances coming round I thought 'it must be bad'". I didn't know what to do, whether to leave or what," she said.

"I took my washing in just in case!"

Mr Holdsworth said that the thick black smoke had been produced as a large quantity of plastic which was being stored outside the factory burned.

He also confirmed there had been no casualties or injuries and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

