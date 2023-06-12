A woman has denied murdering her husband by stabbing him with a kitchen knife at their home three days after Christmas.

Teresa Hanson, 54, is accused of attacking her partner Paul Hanson as she was preparing dinner at their home in East Yorkshire last year.

On the opening day of her trial at Hull Crown Court, prosecutor Alistair MacDonald KC said the defendant was "preparing supper" when "something happened" between the couple.

Paul Hanson died three days after Christmas

Police were called to an address on Little London Lane in West Cowick, near Goole, at around 7.15pm on 28 December following reports a man had been assaulted.

Mr Hanson, 54, was found injured with a stab wound to his heart and was taken to hospital with injuries which the court heard were "catastrophic."

Police were called to Little London Lane on 28 December 2022 Credit: ITV News

The jury of five men and seven women was sworn in before the prosecution outlined their case.

The prosecution's case will be opened in more detail tomorrow when the trial continues and is expected to last until next week.

