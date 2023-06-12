Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington

The King climbed into the cab of the Flying Scotsman during a royal visit in North Yorkshire to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the world-famous steam train.

After the Flying Scotsman pulled the Royal Train into Pickering station, King Charles accepted an invitation from the crew to step on to the footplate of the engine to see how the locomotive works.

The monarch's visit was part of a programme of events to celebrate 100 years since the train entered service and 50 years of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

King Charles was greeted by schoolchildren at Pickering Station Credit: ITV News

The driver, Chris Cubitt, who spoke with King Charles on board said His Majesty had enjoyed the trip.

Mr Cubitt said: "He's a regular because he has been here before when he opened the station in 2000.

"I invited him in for tea, but he said he couldn't come."

He added: "He's interested in everything. He's a good egg. He likes everything heritage."

Asked if he felt more nervous than usual as he was pulling the King's train, he said: "The driver's job is to get to the destination on time, and what's going on behind - doesn't matter if it's a load of cattle, fish, passengers or whatever - that's somebody else's problem."

The Royal Train pulled by the Flying Scotsman passes through Goathland in North Yorkshire Credit: PA Images

After meeting staff, apprentices and volunteers the King was met by crowds of hundreds as he walked through the centre of Pickering in the sweltering heat.

As temperatures soared, one woman in the crowd appeared to faint just after King Charles passed her, falling through the barrier just a couple of metres from where he had been chatting to members of the public.

The King's protection officer and his assistant helped to move her before police officers stepped in.

King Charles waves at crowds during visit to Pickering Credit: PA Images

The King went on to visit several local shops and asked for some Kendal Mint Cake inside Birdgate Chocolatiers, which he said he remembered from expeditions during his childhood.

Inside St Peter and St Paul's Church, the King was given a guided tour of the medieval wall paintings and chatted to bell-ringers who had been in action all morning during his visit to the North Yorkshire town.

Crowds gathered in Pickering town centre Credit: ITV News

