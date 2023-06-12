A man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a popular rugby league fan on a night out last year.

Scott Antony Connell, 35, from Scarborough, is accused of killing 59-year-old Peter Houghton in an assault in the town on 17 September.

Mr Houghton, who is from Hull and was a well-known and popular Hull KR rugby league fan, suffered serious injuries in the incident, and died shortly after being taken to hospital.

He was described by his family in a statement released by police as “one of life’s characters" who "would help anyone".

They said he was a "devoted husband and a loving family man" who was "loved by many".

"He loved life, and lived it to the full,” the statement finished.

Hull KR fans from the Official Rovers Supporters Group posted on Facebook following Mr Houghton's death saying they were "devastated" at his loss.

The group said Mr Houghton "always had a smile, a hand shake and a chat" and described him as a "gentle giant".

Mr Connell is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 19 June.

