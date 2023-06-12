Police are urgently searching for a missing woman after she left home to attend an event, but never returned.

Britany Wheldon was last seen leaving her home in Malton, in North Yorkshire, on the morning of Thursday, 8 June 2023.

The 22-year-old had left to attend the Bramham Horse Trials in Wetherby, but did not return home as planned that evening.

Britany is described as white, with long, blonde hair, blue eyes and slim build. She may be driving a red Nissan Juke car.

Officers say they are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for information.

