North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal in their search for a missing teenager from York.

Thirteen-year-old Ava was last seen at around 5pm on Sunday 11 June in the Foxwood area of the city.

Officers say that recent information suggests she may still be in the Acomb area, but may have travelled further afield.

Ava is described as about 5’5’’ in height, with very long dark brown hair and a slight build.

She was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black leggings, an Under Armour pink and purple t-shirt and a black zipped jacket.

Officers are asking anyone who has any information which would help them to locate her to contact 101, select option one and speak to the Force Control Room.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.