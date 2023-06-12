Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to over alleged Beverley sexual assault

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Credit: Humberside Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm at a charity shop on Wednesday Market in Beverley on Sunday 5 March.

Officers at Humberside Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man who they believe can "assist with [their] ongoing enquiries".

CCTV appeal after man has his drink spiked

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.