Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm at a charity shop on Wednesday Market in Beverley on Sunday 5 March.

Officers at Humberside Police are appealing to the public to help identify the man who they believe can "assist with [their] ongoing enquiries".

