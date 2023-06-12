The Coastguard has filled in a huge hole on a Lincolnshire beach just months after a teenager was trapped in a sand hole less than ten miles along the same stretch of coastline.

Mablethorpe Coastguard said the six foot deep and seven foot long hole was spotted on the main beach at the weekend and was in "immediate danger of collapse."

It was filled in with shovels on Sunday, 11 June and comes just months after a boy had to be rescued at Anderby Creek.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: " Just two months after a major incident at Anderby Creek involving a sand hole collapse, which resulted in a teenage boy being trapped and subsequently having to be treated, we came across the following at Mablethorpe main beach.

It added: "At over six feet deep and seven feet long it posed an immediate danger of collapse and was filled in by the Coastguard, warm work with shovels!"

Although it is not known whether the latest hole was dug or whether it was the result of collapse, officials are advising people to avoid digging deeper than waist height.

