Police say a 19-year-old woman has been left with serious and potentially life-changing injuries after three cars crashed in Leeds.

Officers at West Yorkshire Police believe the collision on Ridge Road, Micklefield, happened at around 9.40pm on Sunday, 11 June.

It happened between the roundabouts for the M1 and Selby Road.

The injured teenager was a passenger in a white Volkswagon Polo which was involved in a collision with a grey Hyandai Tuscon and a silver Volkswagen Polo.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who has dash cam footage or saw the incident to come forward.

