Video report by Emma Hayward

The family of a woman killed in a car crash say their fight continues after they successfully challenged a decision to drop the case against the driver who caused her death.

Hope Starsmore, 20, was driving to Nottingham Trent University, where she was a student, when she was hit by a car being driven by 34-year-old Rebecca Porter in 2020.

She was airlifted from the scene in Burgh-le-Marsh, Lincolnshire, to hospital in Hull but died from her injuries eight days later, on 7 October 2020.

Following the crash Porter, a learning assistant who had just dropped off her one-year-old son at nursery, complained of suffering a dizzy spell at the wheel.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced in December last year that it intended to offer no evidence against her.

However, prosecutors changed their decision after Hope's parents, Peter and Helen Starsmore, from Skegness, demanded a review of the case.

Porter was subsequently convicted of causing death by careless driving and given a community sentence.

In a statement Hope's family said: "Mrs Porter had to be held responsible for her actions and careless driving. Thankfully, after a long time of being told we do not have any evidence, the jury found her guilty of death by careless driving using the very same evidence that had been present from the beginning."

Adding that they would campaign for other families facing legal injustice, they said: "We are still hurting, we are still broken, we are still feeling let down. As far as we are concerned, the fight continues."

At her trial, the jury heard Porter hit Hope's Toyota Yaris after she swerved onto the wrong side of the A158 near Burgh-le-Marsh.

Hope's partner Ady Spencer and brother Hayden were also injured in the collision.

'Our family has been ripped apart'

In her evidence Porter, of Cottesmore Close, Skegness, admitted to having a previous crash in May 2012 when she blacked out at the wheel, and suffering "two or three" dizzy spells in August 2020.

In a victim statement, Hope's mother said: "Our family has been ripped apart. I just want Hope back.

"I don't think I will ever recover. Losing a child is the worse thing ever."

In his statement, Ady Spencer described the final moments of the collision and said he still avoided sleep because of night terrors.

"The image of the car coming round plagues my dreams," he said.Andrew Vout KC, mitigating, argued Porter's moment of inattention did not merit a prison sentence and told the court she was no longer driving.

Mr Vout said: "No one who saw Rebecca Porter give evidence in this trial could conclude anything other than that she is distraught at Hope's death and her role in it. She is sorry."Passing sentence, Judge Nigel Godsmark KC told Porter had been guilty of "momentary inattention" causing the crash."The greater torture lays with Hope Starsmore's family and friends," he added."But as I told the jury in summing up this case there are no bad people in this case."

Porter was sentenced to a 12 month community order, ordered to carry out 200 hours of community punishment and banned from driving for seven years.

In their statement after the case, the family said: "We as a family are happy that justice has been served. It has been a long fight to achieve this. A fight that left us mentally, physically and emotionally drained.

"Last year the CPS decided to drop the case and offer no evidence. We decided to fight this as we believed there was sufficient, credible evidence.

"At many stages it felt that most people involved with the handling of this case turned their backs on us. Lack of communication, delays and what we feel to be unprofessional behaviour has plagued us.

"Two years and eight months after the accident the prosecution comes to a close. We feel that this is an outrageous amount of time."

They added: "Those with the job of protecting us and making us feel secure have quite literally done the opposite.""We must sit back and commend ourselves on our courage, grit and determination. We never gave up our fight. Not even when we were being told to stay silent and essentially do nothing. We wanted our voice heard. We wanted to be Hope's voice. Justice has finally been served."

In a statement, a CPS spokesperson said all cases were kept under review.

They added: "In this case following our initial concerns that the CPS Code Test was not met a further review took place, in line with our CPS policies.

"This later review conducted by the Chief Crown Prosecutor determined that our legal test for prosecution could be met in that there was a realistic prospect of conviction and the public interest to prosecute was met."