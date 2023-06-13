A man has been charged with destroying a replica plaque commemorating a man who drowned after being chased and racially harassed by police.

Gregory Palmer, 60, from Leeds, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday having been charged with criminal damage.

It comes after an incident at Leeds Bridge on 7 July last year when the replica plaque dedicated to David Oluwale was damaged.

David Oluwale's body was pulled from the River Aire in 1969.

Mr Oluwale was chased by officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969. His body was found in the water two weeks later.

The replica was the second replacement to have been put in place at the site of the original metal plaque, which was stolen on 25 April last year.

Mr Palmer has also been charged with racially aggravated criminal damage in relation to an incident at a business in Wellington Street, Leeds, on 17 April.

A man, aged in his thirties, was arrested on 9 May in relation to the theft of the original plaque.

He remains released under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.