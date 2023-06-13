A paedophile couple who systematically targeted young boys are back behind bars after another victim came forward.

Paul Jennings, 67, and his boyfriend, Adrian Jagger, 56, were originally convicted at Grimsby Crown Court in 2015 of more than 30 sexual offences involving four boys in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire.

The pair, who were accused by the judge at the time of "cruising around Cleethorpes" looking for potential victims.

Jennings was jailed for 16 years. Jagger was jailed for 12 years.

They were later released, but were arrested again after another boy in the Grimsby area reported abuse he had suffered in 2011.

The boy said in a statement that the abuse ruined his life.

He said: "I was only a child. I bottled this up. I didn't want to be known as a kid that was abused. It makes me feel dirty."I had to take medication. If it wasn't for my mum, I wouldn't be here."

He added: "I know they have done it to others and I have to live with feeling that I could have stopped it earlier if I had said something."

In the latest case, Jennings and Jagger were jailed at Hull Crown Court for causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Jennings, who had already been recalled to prison for breaching his licence, was jailed for two years.

Jagger, who had been on bail, was sentenced to three years in prison.

