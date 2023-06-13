South Yorkshire Police Force has referred itself to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct - following the death of a man in its custody.

Officers detained the man at 4.30pm on June 12 and while in police custody he became unresponsive and stopped breathing. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Road closures were put in place on Marsh Road and Wembley Road while officers carried out their enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: "His family has been informed and is being supported. As with all deaths in police custody, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

