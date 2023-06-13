A child has been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car outside a primary school.

Police closed the road outside Fountains C of E Primary School in the village of Grantley, near Ripon, after the collision which happened at around 8.50am this morning.

A light blue Hyandai i10 was heading towards Sawley when it hit the child, aged six, leaving them with serious leg injuries.

They were taken by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital to receive medical treatment.

Police say officers spoke to the driver at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

No arrests have been made.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.