A bridge in York has reopened after being closed by police following reports of concern for a woman's safety.

Officers were called to Ouse Bridge at around 3am following several calls from members of the public. Firefighters were also called to assist.

First Bus said the bridge closure caused widespread disruption and drivers were told to avoid the area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: " Road closures were put in place as we all worked together to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

"The woman is now receiving the help and support she needs."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.