Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a woman had her drink spiked at a bar in Hull.

The woman was taken to hospital after becoming ill in Moderation bar on Anlaby between 11pm on 25 March and 1am 26 March.

Det Con Wilkinson-Keys, of Humberside Police, said: "Since the report was made to us, various investigations have been undertaken by officers including reviewing CCTV footage of the area, as well as speaking to local businesses to try and locate any potential witnesses."Following extensive lines of enquiry, we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our ongoing enquiries."

