Police are appealing for information after shots were fired in a street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Woodhouse Street, Woodhouse, at around 6.45pm on Tuesday following reports of "loud bangs" and a man armed with what appeared to be a gun.

The incident happened near to the junction with Pennington Street.

Forensic examinations and specialist searches were carried out in the area.

Det Insp Phil Hughes said: "The criminal use of firearms is something we will always treat extremely seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and identify those involved.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who was driving in the area and has relevant dashcam footage."

He said there would be extra patrols in the area.

