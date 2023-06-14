A rugby league star who had a stroke in training is to undergo surgery after he was diagnosed with a hole in his heart.

Leeds Rhinos player and New Zealand international Zane Tetevano, 32, collapsed during a session several weeks ago.

After treatment by medical staff and emergency services at the scene, he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary, where tests revealed he had a hole in the heart.

Tetevano, a prop, is now recovering. He thanked the club's medical staff and emergency services who looked after him.

"I knew I was in the best possible care and I owe them a lot, especially our medical team, who reacted so quickly on the field," he said.

"I will never know how lucky I was. I am confident that I will be ready to return to action as soon as I am cleared to do so."

Tetevano has been cleared to take part in non-impact aerobic training as part of his rehabilitation.

Rhinos head of medical services Vas Mani said Tetevano was expected to make a full recovery. He added: "The quick actions of the medical staff present at the time and the fantastic team at LGI ensured Zane received swift treatment and he has made an excellent recovery. We are now focusing on the next stage of his treatment and will continue to support Zane during the coming weeks."

Performance director Richard Hunwicks added: "Zane is one the fittest players at the club and someone for whom training is such a big part of his life. It is important that he continues to train to give himself the best possible chance of making a full recovery."

