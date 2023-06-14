Ten tiny ducklings had to be rescued after getting stuck in a railway cart at an industrial museum.

A video of a staff member at Leeds Industrial Museum moving the ducklings and mum to safety has been shared widely on social media.

The worker, in hi-vis, is shown loading the family into a plastic container and carrying them to a nearby river at Armley Mills while the mother duck follows closely behind.

The worker, Andy Naylor, is seen transporting the ducklings and telling the concerned mother: "Don't you worry, we'll go get to the water."

Mr Naylor then turns to say to the camera: "Never took a duck for a walk!"

The video has been watched more than 250,000 times on Twitter with viewers commenting to show gratitude for Mr Naylor's efforts.

One user said: "This is one of the best things to happen at a museum in the history of museums."

While another posted: "Very well done, what a lovely person, made my heart fill with joy for once."

Some were impressed by the Museum's use of captions for which showed the ducklings saying "cheep" as they were being placed in the box.

Matt Simpson simply said: "Best. Subtitles."

Leeds Galleries and Museums said that they took advice from a local wildlife centre before moving the family.

A female mallard had laid her eggs in the cart earlier this spring and at one day old the ducklings may not have survived if they had not been helped to safety.

