A 33-year-old engineer who died in a motorbike crash has been named as Karl Hancox.

Emergency services were called to Waxholme Road in Withernsea, East Yorkshire, at around 2.20pm on 11 June after a collision between a white Triumph Street Triple motorcycle and a purple Ford Fiesta.

Humberside Police said Mr Hancox had sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Friends and family have paid tribute to Mr Hancox on social media.

David Wallace said: "It's always the good ones that we seem to lose. RIP mate I'll see you again one day."

Another user said: "You were an amazing guy with a heart of gold. You would do anything to help anyone.

"You will be so sadly missed by so many. Sending love to all your family and friends, the world will be a sadder place without you in it."

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area or who has dash cam footage to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.