Huddersfield Town have confirmed that veteran manager Neil Warnock has signed a new deal to stay at the Championship club for another season after helping them to avoid relegation.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February for a second spell as boss of the West Yorkshire side to successfully guide the Terriers to safety.

Despite just last month saying his heart "couldn't take" a full season with Town, Warnock has confirmed he has been persuaded to stay on alongside assistant Ronnie Jepson.

It means he will keep his title as the Championship's oldest manager and will turn 75 at the helm.

Warnock said: "It became obvious that this was going to be a difficult job for me to leave and for anybody new to come into after what we'd built last season.

"I’ve agreed to stay on alongside Ronnie and just as we did when we came back last February, we’re going to try and do the best we can with our squad that we can hopefully make one or two additions."

Warnock returned to The John Smith's Stadium with 42 years in management at 16 clubs behind him. He had previously managed Sheffield United, QPR, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

His comeback came ten months after retirement and was his second spell at the club after first managing Huddersfield between 1993-95.

Warnock took over from Mark Fotheringham, with the Terriers sitting second bottom and one point from safety.

He went on to win seven of his 15 games in charge and successfully kept the club away from relegation, finishing 18th in the table.

Neil Warnock in his earlier days as a manager Credit: PA

Warnock said he was "quietly confident" about the upcoming season under his management.

He said: “I know what the club is all about and I have to say, the response I got after those last two games is something I’ve never experienced in my whole life.

"This is now a chance for me to put something back into the club and give us some stability during this transitional period.

He added: “Once I knew that [wife] Sharon was okay with me continuing, I’ve been fully concentrating on knuckling down to do the best we can in trying to get this great club up the league.”

Chief executive Jake Edwards said Town fans had been heard "loud and clear."

He said: "You all wanted one more year under Neil and Ronnie, and this had to be our first order of business as we prepare for the new season.

“Neil and Ronnie have incredible knowledge and skill as a management team; that was clear in the job they achieved here at the end of last season.

He added: "They also have an amazing connection with this Club and our supporters, which is also so valuable.

“We’re so pleased Neil has agreed to stay on for another season. I know how determined he is to build on the job he’s done last season, and he offers us great experience and stability on the football side as we prepare for the prospective change of ownership.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.