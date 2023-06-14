Tributes have been left outside the workplace of an amateur rugby player who died while on a stag party in Las Vegas.

Chris Moran, from Wakefield, is believed to have been crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle on 9 June.

More than £35,000 has been raised to repatriate his body and his company has set up an area where people can leave messages next to a display of shirts belonging to the former Westgate Common rugby league club.

Mr Moran's girlfriend is fundraising to bring him home.

In a social media post, colleagues at Findmy.car, where Mr Moran was a sales director, said: "We all arrived at work with a feeling of sadness inside of us knowing there will be a constant void at findmy.car that will sadly never be filled.

"We reminisced, cried, laughed and cried some more."

The car sourcing company said it had hung some of Mr Moran's shirts and registration plates on the fences and invited people to leave flowers, bring a marker pen and write messages.

In less than a day two of the boards had been filled with messages.

One read: "My babi. I promise your life will live on through me, no one will ever forget you. You were my life and I will love you forever. I love you more than you say add one. Your G.

"Truly one in a million. We all miss you so much. Proud to call you a nephew and cousin. Love you always."

Mr Moran's rugby shirts have been hung up as tribute.

Another family member said: "Thanks for being the best cousin. Brought so much joy to my life. All the support is appreciated. Glad you met little man."

One message read: "RIP Chris. Taken far too early will be missed by many forever. Shine bright mate."

A gofundme page set up by Mr Moran's girlfriend, Georgia Cooke, has now raised more than £36,000.

Ms Cooke said: "Our Chris went away on a stag do to Vegas and was involved in a tragic accident and sadly passed away. We are doing everything we can to bring him home to his family. Any other proceeds will go to family."

Westgate Common ARLFC said that his death was "the most horrendous news."

A post on Facebook said: "Chris was genuinely one of a kind, with an aura around him wherever he went.

"There’s so much more that could be said that a Facebook post doesn’t do it justice, but as a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us "

