Twenty-five vehicles have been seized in a joint operation between police and a council after being dumped on an industrial estate.

The untaxed vehicles were removed from the Redstone Industrial Estate in Boston, Lincolnshire, following "recurring problems", Boston Borough Council said.

In an operation lasting two weeks, six were taken immediately by Lincolnshire Police.

The others were removed by the council under abandoned vehicle legislation.

It is understood the area has become notorious as a dumping ground for vehicles that are unfit to drive.

Jen Moore, environment supervisor for Boston Borough Council, added: "We have a recurring problem in this area and working together sent a clear message to those who do not have any consideration for the law.”

Insp Colin Clarkson said: "We continue to take all reports seriously and we will work in partnership with Boston Borough Council to address any concerns and issues."

The vehicles will be held in storage until they are claimed by the owners, who will be responsible for storage fees and have to pay a £100 fine.

Unclaimed vehicles will be destroyed.

A vehicle is classed as abandoned if it: is a hazard and could cause a danger to others; has no keeper on the DVLA's database; is untaxed; is significantly damaged, run down or unroadworthy; is burnt out; or has a missing number plate.