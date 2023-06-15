Almost 300 jobs have been put at risk after the company which owns Young's announced plans to close a fish factory in Grimsby.

Sofina Foods Europe said it was proposing to shut the Marsden Road site in October as it was "no longer financially sustainable."

The firm says production would be moved to another plant in Grimsby on Humberstone Road as well as the Fraserburgh site in Scotland.

A spokesperson from the company said: "Following changes in future demands for products produced at our Marsden Road site, the company has explored a number of options to try and maintain production at the site from October 2023.

"It is with regret that we have been unable to find any viable solutions.

"Sofina Foods Europe is sadly proposing to cease production at the Marsden Road site in Grimsby from October 2023."

They said: "We have taken this decision as producing the remaining whitefish contracts at Marsden Road would no longer be financially sustainable.

"The proposed site closure would potentially result in the loss of 285 roles from the Marsden Road site between September and October 2023," they said.

A consultation will now start with workers and there will be a number of new roles created at the other sites.

The company said that the announcement does "not reflect on the committed and skilled teams who work there – they are a credit to the company".

The firm said: "Sofina Foods Europe has a long history of seafood production in Grimsby and whatever the outcome of the consultation we will continue to be a part of the community, given our other manufacturing sites within the town."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.