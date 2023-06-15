A 13-year-old boy has denied murdering a "warm, loving and dedicated" grandmother with her own car.

Marcia Grant, 60, died outside her home in the Greenhill area of Sheffield on April 5.

The youngster, who was 12 at the time of the incident and cannot be named, is alleged to have run her over.

He appeared before a high court judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday where he pleaded not guilty to murder.

The boy admitted a second charge of possession of bladed article, which was specified as a kitchen knife.

Flowers were left at the scene following Mrs Grant's death.

He sat in the dock for the hearing flanked by five people from the organisation where he is being held and from the Youth Offending Team.

Wearing a white shirt, black tie and black trousers, he spoke to confirm his name and to acknowledge that he understood after the judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, explained what was happening in court.

He was remanded into youth detention and a further hearing was fixed for 26 July. A trial date has been fixed for 2 October.

The judge dispensed with her normal robes for the 20-minute long hearing, as did prosecutor Glenn Parsons and Richard Wright KC, who was defending the boy.

Police and paramedics were called to an incident outside Mrs Grant’s house on Hemper Lane, Greenhill, on April 5, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family released a statement after her death which said: "Marcia was a warm, loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and a pillar of her community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.