A burglar who broke into a woman's home before attacking her with a knife and smashing pint glasses over her head has been jailed for 11 years.

Joshua Deere, 24, broke through a window of a property on St Peter's Avenue in Doncaster in November 2021 before he lunged at the victim with a knife.

He then assaulted her at the top of the stairs, causing her to fall to the bottom, where she tried to get away.

Deere continued his attack in the kitchen. He smashed pint glasses over her head and threw kitchen appliances at her.

He caused cause deep wounds to her hands before running from the property with accomplices.

The victim needed hospital treatment for her injuries.

Investigators were able to link Deere to the scene by blood found on a knife in the house.

Police issued a public appeal to find Deere and started a manhunt before he was tracked down, arrested and charged.

PC Alex Fuller said: “Firstly I would like to commend Deere’s victim. Throughout this investigation, she has shown immense bravery and courage in coming forward and ensuring Deere pays for his cowardly actions.

“I am pleased Deere has been handed a significant sentence and will now face a lengthy time in prison.

“Deere subjected his victim to a horrendous and a terrifying ordeal, I hope his sentencing helps her to move on with her life.”

Deere, of Borrowdale Close in Doncaster, admitted aggravated burglary, harassment and another burglary charge at Sheffield Crown Court.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.