A secondary school has been forced to close after a group of travellers moved on to the playing field.

All Saints Catholic College in Huddersfield informed parents that the site was shut to all pupils apart from year 11 students taking a GCSE exam and year ten students on an art trip.

In a message sent on Wednesday night, the school said: "Unfortunately, our school fields are currently being occupied by travellers."

All Saints Catholic College is a secondary school in Bradley Bar, Huddersfield. Credit: Google Maps

It said: "We have no choice other than to close the school tomorrow to all students, except the Year 11 students taking their GCSE History Exam and the Year 10 students on the art trip, which will both take place as planned."

The school said that "work is available" on online platforms and parents were asked to "encourage" their children to "undertake a learning task for timetable lessons."

School leaders are expected to issue an update about whether the school will be open on Friday, 16 June.

