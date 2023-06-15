Police said a man suffered broken legs in a disturbance after a mob "took matters into their own hands" following rumours of a man armed with a knife.

Officers in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, said they received three reports of a man with a knife in the Wath area on Wednesday.

Despite investigations, including drone searches, they were unable to find the suspect.

Paramedics were then called to Denham Road following false reports that a woman had been stabbed.

Supt Andy Wright said: "The crew confirmed her injuries were due to a pre-existing medical condition and she had not suffered any stab wounds.

"Following rumours on social media, members of the community appear to have taken to the law in to their own hands which has led to significant disorder at an address on Wath Road. As a result, one man is now in hospital with suspected broken legs."

In a later update, South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of affray over reports of a man threatening people with a knife on Wath Road on Tuesday evening.

Supt Wright added: “I understand the high level of concern among the community and an increased number of officers will remain in the area today to offer reassurance. We are working closely with schools to ensure parents and children feel safe."

He added: "I would like to remind everyone to avoid speculation and taking matters in to their own hands."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.