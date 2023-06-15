A woman accused of murdering her husband told paramedics she would pay them £1,000 to save him after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife, a court has heard.

Teresa Hanson, 54, is on trial at Hull Crown Court charged with the murder of Paul Hanson, also 54, at their home in the village of West Cowick, East Yorkshire.

The prosecution say she deliberately stabbed him after an argument as she made tea at the property at Little London Lane on 28 December last year.

Hanson claims it was an accident after her husband effectively walked onto the kitchen knife she was holding.

In a statement given in court on day four of the trial, paramedic Andrew Highland said when he arrived Hanson said: "I've stabbed him."

The court was told that as they worked to save him, she added: "You lot are the experts and can save him. I'll give you £1,000 each if you can."

Paul Hanson died three days after Christmas

The court was played a 999 call to police in which Mrs Hanson told the operator: "We had an argument and I accidentally stabbed him."

During the call she was heard saying: "Paul, please wake up."

She later told police: "I didn't mean to."

The court has heard that Hanson declined to answer police questions after being arrested, but gave a pre-prepared statement in which she said Mr Hanson had approached her "in a bad mood" and was shouting at her while she was preparing their evening meal.

She claimed her husband walked into the knife after she turned around while holding it.

A pathologist said this was "highly unlikely".

Hanson said her husband had been "verbally and mentally abusive" towards her during their marriage, and that this had got worse since he suffered a brain injury about 10 years ago.

The trial continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.