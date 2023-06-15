Police have started a murder investigation after a man who was found unconscious in the street later died in hospital.

Officers were called to reports of an assault in the Seacroft area of Leeds on Wednesday, 14 June at around 9pm.

The man, who was in his 40s, was found on Rosgill Drive with serious head injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he died on Thursday.

Police have arrested two 38-year-old men and one 36-year-old man in connection with the incident.

They are in policy custody while officers carry out enquiries.

Det Ch Insp Matthew Holdsworth from West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives are piecing together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen the assault, or who may have information about the circumstances surrounding it to come forward and contact our investigation team."

