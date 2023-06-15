There are severe delays on a major motorway in West Yorkshire due to a multi-lorry crash.

Two lanes of the M62 Westbound between J24 and J25 are closed after two HGV's collided.

There is queuing traffic reaching to J26.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: " There are currently delays of approx. 50 mins and 6 miles of congestion."

More to follow.

