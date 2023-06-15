A woman whose body was found in a camping pod has been named as 52-year-old Tracey Reed.

Ms Reed, a mother from Nottingham, was found dead at Bainbridge Ings, in Hawes in North Yorkshire, on Monday 12 June.

Her children described her as "one of a kind".

They said in a statement: “She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met.

"Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.”

Bainbridge Ings is a campsite near Hawes, North Yorkshire. Credit: Google Maps

North Yorkshire Police were called to the campsite by staff who had found Ms Reed's body on Monday afternoon.

A man in his forties, from Lincolnshire, who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on conditional bail.

Police said enquiries were ongoing.

