Woman found dead at Hawes camping site named by police
A woman whose body was found in a camping pod has been named as 52-year-old Tracey Reed.
Ms Reed, a mother from Nottingham, was found dead at Bainbridge Ings, in Hawes in North Yorkshire, on Monday 12 June.
Her children described her as "one of a kind".
They said in a statement: “She was always the light in every room and left a mark on everyone she met.
"Her children and grandchildren were her life and she will be sadly missed by all of us.”
North Yorkshire Police were called to the campsite by staff who had found Ms Reed's body on Monday afternoon.
A man in his forties, from Lincolnshire, who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on conditional bail.
Police said enquiries were ongoing.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know