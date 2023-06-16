A man has been arrested after another man suffered a broken leg in a suspected vigilante attack sparked by rumours of an armed man.

The 41-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of violent disorder and assault following an incident in Rotherham.

South Yorkshire Police said several people "appeared to take the law into their own hands" after rumours circulated on social media that a man was on the loose with a knife.

Officers were called after "significant disorder" broke out at an address in Wath Road on Wednesday evening.

A man was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed to have suffered multiple leg fractures.

The incident happened after false claims that a woman had been stabbed started to circulate.

The force said investigations "concluded no such incident has occurred".

There had earlier been three reports of a man seen with a knife.

Police said officers were still carrying out "high visibility patrols".

Supt Andy Wright said: "We understand how concerning the reports from Wath over the past few days have been for members of the local community.

"We have been working at pace, around the clock, to build up a true picture of what has taken place, while maintaining an ongoing, high visibility police presence to provide assurance.

"The speculation around this incident has been huge and we know a large amount of false information has circulated on social media and within the community.

"This has led to enormous concern and indeed harm when members of the community. We are confident that the further incidents reported to us have been investigated and that there are no further suspects for us to locate."

A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray following the reports.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.