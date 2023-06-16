A car being chased by police crashed through a roundabout and drove off a dual carriageway onto the motorway below before colliding with a lorry.

The A1(M) was closed for almost 12 hours on Friday following the incident near Bramham, north of Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police said the Volkswagen Golf was travelling on the A64 at around 12.30am when it left the road.

Pictures form the scene appear to show that the car drove through foliage on the roundabout before crashing onto the A1(M) below, where it hit the barriers on the central reservation.

Police said it also collided with a lorry.

The car appears to have left a trail through foliage on the roundabout.

A police spokesperson said: "A North Yorkshire Police vehicle was pursuing the car shortly before the collision.

"The driver, the sole occupant of the car, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance."

There were long delays on surrounding routes.

The motorway was fully closed for most of Friday morning, causing long delays.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following the incident.

