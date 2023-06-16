A "depraved" paedophile who is already serving a 14-year prison sentence for abusing children has been jailed again for further offences against two others.

John Murden, 66, from Hull, was previously sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to sexual offences against two children.

On that occasion the judge described him as a "depraved man" who "sought to sexually corrupt each of these women when they were young girls".

Murden has now been given a further 12 years in prison after admitting two counts of rape of a child, two counts of indecency with a child and 11 counts of sexual offences against a child.

The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Murden will also have to serve eight years on licence when he is released from prison.

Det Insp Adrian Adamson, of Humberside Police, said: "Murden took advantage and preyed on two children’s vulnerabilities to satisfy his own sexual deviancies, without them realising at the time that what he was subjecting them to was completely abhorrent.

"I know how difficult it can be to take that first step to come forward, and I would like to commend those affected, and their families, for their bravery.

"Whilst the outcome at court doesn’t take away the pain they have suffered, I hope that a sense of justice is being felt to know Murden has been locked up for the rest of his life."