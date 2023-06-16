A man who stabbed his victim to death with a kitchen knife as he slept has been found guilty of murder.

Richard Lee Norris went to the home of Marcus Tott in the early hours of 2 December last year and stabbed him in the chest while he was "defenceless" before throwing the knife in a drain on his way home.

Lincolnshire Police said Norris, 54, is believed to have carried out the "brutal and senseless" attack as "retribution" over a relationship breakdown between a female friend and Mr Tott, 47.

Det Insp Adrian Czajkowski said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack on a defenceless man whist he slept.

"Mr Norris armed himself with a large kitchen knife from where he was staying and purposely attended the home address of Mr Tott in the early hours of the morning and stabbed him in his chest to seek retribution.”

Mr Tott was found dead at the property in Grosvenor Road by his landlord.

Ambulance crews were called to concerns of a patient not breathing and police arrived shortly afterwards.

A murder investigation was started and it was confirmed Mr Tott had died from a stab wound to his chest.

Three people were arrested later that day. Two were released without any further action but Norris was charged with murder.

Norris initially pleaded not guilty and blamed another person for the attack. He later admitted responsibility for the killing but claimed he was acting in self-defence.

The jury at Lincoln Crown Court found him guilty of murder.

Norris, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, will be sentenced on 19 June.

